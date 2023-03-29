US Wants to Play Down Info About Its Involvement in Nord Stream Attacks - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The United States wants to downplay information about the possible involvement of US security services in last year's blasts on Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Russian Embassy to the US said in a statement.

"We see this as an obvious attempt...

to soft-pedal information, which is dangerous for the United States, obtained from reputable journalists about the likely direct involvement of American security services in organizing the 'crime of the century' against critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea," the embassy said.

In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually.

Seymour Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, in a series of articles claimed the United States was behind the Nord Stream blasts.