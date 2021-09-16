UrduPoint.com

US Weekly Jobless At 332,000 In Continued Recovery From Pandemic - Labor Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Weekly Jobless at 332,000 in Continued Recovery From Pandemic - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US jobless claims rose by 20,000 to reach 332,000 last week but remained below the key 400,000 level for a seventh week in a row amid continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

"In the week ending September 11, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 332,000, an increase of 20,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release. The last time jobless claims crossed the 400,000 level was at the end of July.

More Stories From Business

