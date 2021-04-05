UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Working With G20 Countries On Global Minimum Corporate Tax - Yellen

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:08 PM

US Working With G20 Countries on Global Minimum Corporate Tax - Yellen

The United States is working with the Group of 20 (G20) nations on a minimum corporate tax rate for the world to achieve prosperity and a level playing field for all, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during a live-streamed speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The United States is working with the Group of 20 (G20) nations on a minimum corporate tax rate for the world to achieve prosperity and a level playing field for all, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during a live-streamed speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on Monday.

"We are working with G20 nations to agree to a global minimum corporate tax rate that can stop the race to the bottom," Yellen said. "Together we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations, and spurs innovation, growth, and prosperity."

Yellen's remarks came on the heels of President Joe Biden's announcement last week that his administration will raise the corporate tax from 21 percent to 28 percent in an effort to fund his post-pandemic $2.

3 trillion infrastructure plan. Biden lamented that many companies were not paying their fair share of burden to lift the economy and some were not paying at all.

"It's important to work with other countries to end the pressures of tax competition and corporate tax base erosion," Yellen said. "It would be more efficient if the world's biggest economies enter an OECD agreement on corporate minimum tax."

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is comprised of the 37 mostly economically-advanced countries.

Yellen said she would use her participation in this week's International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings to advance discussions on climate change, improve access to coronavirus vaccines and encourage countries to support a strong global recovery.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World World Bank Chicago United States All From Agreement Share Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US treasury secretary pushes for global minimum ta ..

1 minute ago

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar calls for support of inter ..

1 minute ago

More than 1,800 prisoners escape after attack on N ..

26 minutes ago

Vice Chief of Air Staff reviews Multi-National Exe ..

27 minutes ago

Establishment Division notified transfers, posting ..

27 minutes ago

Emergent BioSolutions Shareholders Initiate Probe ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.