Vienna Welcomes Russia's Intention To Increase Gas Volumes In European Storage Facilities

Vienna Welcomes Russia's Intention to Increase Gas Volumes in European Storage Facilities

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Austria welcomes Russia's decision to increase gas volumes in European storage facilities as a step that will contribute to higher reliability of energy supplies, recently appointed foreign minister Michael Linhart said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom to start work on increasing the volume of gas in the company's underground storage facilities in Austria and German after pumping gas into underground storage facilities in Russia.

Late last week, Gazprom announced that it reached the planned 72.6 billion cubic meters level of the gas reserves in Russian facilities but will continue pumping more gas until November 8.

"The situation on the European gas market remains tense. We welcome steps that will improve the reliability of energy supply," Linhart said, when asked how Austria assesses Russia's intention to increase the volume of gas in European storage facilities after November 8.

