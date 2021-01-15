UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Inflation Eases 0.22%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:56 PM

Weekly inflation eases 0.22%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on January 14, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.22 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on January 14, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.22 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 139.70 points against 140.01 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 5.77 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.10 percent increase and went up from 144.92 points in last week to 145.07 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888 witnessed no change while that of from Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month decreased by 0.

06 percent, 0.16 percent and 0.33 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 07 items decreased, 23 items increased while that of 21 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included eggs, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, chicken, electricity charges and LPG Cylinder.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included bananas, chillies, sugar, vegetable ghee (loose), mustard oil, veegetalbe ghee (tin), match box, cooking oil (loose), long cloth, shirting, moong pulse, firewood, rice (Irri-6/9), mutton, gur, masoor pulse, wheat flour, toilet soap, rice (Basmat broken), gram pulse, mash pulse, garlic and cooked daal.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, beef, milk fresh, curd, milk (powdered), salt, tea (packet), cooked beef, tea (prepared), cigarettes, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gas charges, energy saver, washing soap, petrol, diesel and telephone call charges.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price January Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

3 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

36 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

4 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

4 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,715 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.