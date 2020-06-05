UrduPoint.com
Weekly Inflation Falls 0.42%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:59 PM

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 4, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.42 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 4, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.42 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 127.78 points against 128.32 points registered in the previous week, the data release by SBP revealed.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs 17,732, however, witnessed nominal increase of 0.07 percent and went up from 134.20 points in last week to 134.30 points during the week under review.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs.17,733-22,888; Rs.22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month decreased by 0.02 percent, 0.11 percent, 0.24 percent and 0.67 respectively.

During the week, prices of 12 items decreased, 15 items decreased while that of 24 items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included onions, petrol, tomatoes, garlic, potatoes, LPG Cylinder, gram pulse, bananas, moong pulse, mash pulse, sugar and masoor pulse.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included eggs, chillies, wheat flour, energy saver, chicken, cooked beef, milk, curd, mutton, mustard oil, lawn, diesel, rice (Basmati broken), gur and beef.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included rice (Irri 6/9), bread, milk (powdered), cooking oil, vegetable ghee (both tin and loose), salt, tea (packet), cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, washing soap, match box, telephone charges and toiled soap.

