Germany, Sweden Lukewarm On Tariffs On Chinese Electric Cars
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 09:16 PM
The leaders of Germany and Sweden expressed reservations Tuesday about possible European tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles after Washington announced huge duties on Chinese EVs
Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The leaders of Germany and Sweden expressed reservations Tuesday about possible European tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles after Washington announced huge duties on Chinese EVs.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were asked at a press conference in Stockholm whether they support the EU following the United States in slapping tariffs on Chinese electric cars.
"As far as tariffs are concerned, we are in agreement that it is a bad idea to dismantle global trade," Kristersson told reporters on the second day of Scholz's visit to Sweden.
Scholz noted that half of EVs imported from China were produced by Western manufacturers.
"There are European and North American manufacturers that succeed on the Chinese market and which sell their vehicles in China, we need to remember that," he said, stressing the importance of trade between the West and China.
Earlier, Washington announced it was hiking tariffs on $18 billion worth of imports from China, targeting strategic sectors like batteries, steel, critical minerals and electric vehicles.
The tariff rate on EVs is set to quadruple to 100 percent this year.
The European Union launched an inquiry into Chinese electric car subsidies last year, fearing that they were a threat to Europe's own vast automotive industry.
Once its probe is concluded, the EU could decide to hike tariffs on cars imported from China beyond the current 10 percent.
"We don't yet know the results of the investigation," Scholz stressed.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen met Chinese President Xi Jinping for talks last week in France, where she said she had "made clear that the current imbalances in market access are not sustainable and need to be addressed".
"China is currently manufacturing, with massive subsidies, more than it is selling due to its own weak domestic demand. This is leading to an oversupply of Chinese subsidised goods, such as EVs and steel, that is leading to unfair trade," she said.
"Europe cannot accept such market distorting practices that could lead to de-industrialisation in Europe."
Beijing has reacted furiously to what it calls EU "protectionism", and denied there was any problem of Chinese overcapacity.
Recent Stories
CPO visits Police Lines, directs for its renovation
Malraia awareness ceremony observed in Larkana
President lauds Green Pakistan Initiative
Tennis: Rome Open results - 1st update
SMEDA, ILO launch study on reducing informality in enterprises
HESCO raids illegal transformer repair workshop, apprehends suspect
Seminar on rehabilitation of drug addicted held
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Reforms urged in cigarettes manufacturing sector with least contribution in econ ..
CECVE, PHILDAT, IRI joins hands to counter violent extremism
Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt
US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips
More Stories From Business
-
SMEDA, ILO launch study on reducing informality in enterprises12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on rehabilitation of drug addicted held13 minutes ago
-
Reforms urged in cigarettes manufacturing sector with least contribution in economy47 minutes ago
-
US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips1 hour ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve government's objectives1 hour ago
-
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market1 hour ago
-
China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly revenue growth3 hours ago
-
China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly revenue growth3 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 1200 per tola to Rs 241,1004 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 732.08 points4 hours ago
-
Minister directs to devise strategy to convert agriculture tubewells to solar5 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge on eve of key US inflation data3 hours ago