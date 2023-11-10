Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Goes Up By 0.73 Percent

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023

Weekly inflation goes up by 0.73 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.73 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on November 08, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 281.12 points as compared to 279.08 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 29.86 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, increased by 1.05 percent and went up to 289.19 points from last week’s 286.19 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 1.02 percent, 0.88 percent, 0.80 percent and 0.59 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.22%) items increased, 8 (15.69%) items decreased and 23 (45.

09%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included gur (2.43%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.36%), rice irri6/9 (0.34%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.25%), rice basmati broken (0.13%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.13%), pulse mash (0.12%) and pulse moong (0.05%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included tomatoes (15.43%), potatoes (4.47%), wheat flour (2.36%), garlic (2.16%), salt powdered (1.82%), chicken (1.60%), tea packet (0.96%), georgette (0.95%), banana (0.94%) and shirting (0.58%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the items that witnessed decrease in prices included onions (32.27%), tomatoes (9.08%), mustard oil (3.88%), pulse gram (2.80%), and vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.69%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on YoY basis included gas charges for q1 (108.38%), cigarettes (94.46%), chilies powder (84.11%), wheat flour (81.23%), rice basmati broken (77.93%), rice irri-6/9 (60.65%), garlic (58.23%) gents sponge chappal (58.05%), sugar (57.57%), gents sandal bata (53.37%), salt (53.02%) and gur (50.88%).

