UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Inflation Goes Up Slightly By 0.13%

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 02:41 PM

Weekly inflation goes up slightly by 0.13%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 28, for the combined consumption group, witnessed nominal increase of 0.13 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 28, for the combined consumption group, witnessed nominal increase of 0.13 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 128.32 points against 128.15 points registered in the previous week, the data release by SBP revealed.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs 17,732, also witnessed an increase of 0.57 percent and went up from 134.06 points in last week to 134.20 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 9.63 percent, while, for the lowest consumption group, it increased by 11.07 percent.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs.17,733-22,888; Rs.22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month increased by 0.12 percent, 0.14 percent, 0.14 percent and 0.12 respectively.

During the week, prices of 9 items decreased, 12 items decreased while that of 30 items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included tomatoes, garlic, onions, bananas, gram pulse, masoor pulse, LPG Cylinder, eggs and Mash pulse.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included chicken, potatoes, wheat flour, washing soap, gur, Moong pulse, sugar, rice (Basmati broken), mutton, curd, milk (fresh) and beef.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included rice (Irri-6/9), bread, beef, milk (powdered), mustard oil, cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and toilet soap.

According to PBS analysis, the increase was mainly due to a rise in prices of food items i.e. chicken (2.45%), Potatoes (1.85%) and wheat flour (1.18%) with joint impact of 0.06 into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.13%).

395/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price May Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Moody's Affirms Russia's Gazprom's Long-Term Baa2 ..

15 seconds ago

Eurozone inflation slumps to 0.1% in May

20 seconds ago

FA Cup final set for August 1 after virus delay

1 minute ago

UNHCR Urges Libyan Authorities to Release Imprison ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR to Enter Partnership With WFP to Distribute ..

2 minutes ago

OGRA seeks petrol, diesel's 3-month sale & stock d ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.