Weekly Inflation Up By 1.3%

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 1.30 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on July August 3, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 271.56 points as compared to 268.08 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 29.83 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, increased by 0.82 percent and went up to 277.55 points from last week's 275.30 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517, Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.92 percent, 0.97 percent, 1.11 and 1.53 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10%) items increased, 07 (13.72%) items decreased and 21 (41.

18%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included mustard oil (1.63%), chicken (1.40%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.51%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.36%), pulse gram (0.22%), wheat flour (0.20%) and pulse moong (0.03%)., The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included tomatoes (16.85%), chillies powder (7.58%), garlic (5.71%), onion (5.50%), powdered milk (5.17%), eggs (3.86%), rice basmati broken (2.06%), LPG (9.82%), petrol (7.86%) and diesel (7.82%).

The commodities that witnessed a decrease in price on a Year-on-Year (YOY) basis, included onions (37.10%), electricity for q1 (18.06%), pulse masoor (15.07%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.13%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included wheat flour (131.40%), cigarettes (109.57%), gas charges for q1 (108.38%), tea lipton (97.71%), rice basmati broken (82.86%), rice irri-6/9 (72.73%), tomatoes (67.54%), chilies powder (66.74%), sugar (64.12%), chicken (60.51%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), gur (57.75%) and potatoes (55.75%).

