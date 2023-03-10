UrduPoint.com

World Bank Economists Meet Chairman Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 07:01 PM

A team of World Bank Economists met the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad here on Friday to discuss improvement in tax compliance and facilitation through behavioural intervention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):A team of World Bank Economists met the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad here on Friday to discuss improvement in tax compliance and facilitation through behavioural intervention.

The World Bank team comprising Jonathan Karver, Ms Ana Maria Mendez, Ms Lucy Pan and Irum Tauqeer apprised Chairman FBR about international experiences and discussed potential areas of interventions in Pakistan.

The Chairman reaffirmed commitment to continue making efforts to improve the taxpayer experience, according to a press statement issued by FBR.

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation to identify new areas where taxpayers can be facilitated in complying with tax obligations.

