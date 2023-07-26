Open Menu

Yalta International Economic Forum Postponed To Later Date - Crimea Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Yalta International Economic Forum, which was scheduled to take place in Moscow from September 29-30, will be postponed, Crimea head Sergei Aksyonov said on Wednesday.

"Holding of the Yalta International Economic Forum has been postponed to a later date," Aksyonov wrote in Telegram.

The Yalta International Economic Forum is an annual business event held in Crimea. In 2019, the forum was organized in April and registered over 4,000 visitors. The 2020 and 2021 editions were suspended because of the pandemic. The next event was expected to take place in April 2022, but was once again postponed due to the instability associated with Russia's military operation that started in February 2022.

