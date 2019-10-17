UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

100 Foreign, 450 Local Scholars Attend Virtual University Moot

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:27 PM

100 foreign, 450 local scholars attend Virtual University moot

Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) hosted the Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU) 33rd annual conference from Oct 14-16 at PC Hotel Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) hosted the Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU) 33rd annual conference from Oct 14-16 at PC Hotel Lahore.

According to VU spokesperson, more than 100 foreign delegates and over 450 Pakistani scholars participated in the conference and presented their research papers.

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony while President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Both the guests lauded the VU role in imparting knowledge through online distance learning programmes.

Secretary IT & Telecom Shoaib Siddique, along with VU Rector Naeem Tariq and President AAOU Dr Malinda were special guests at the conference.

Commonwealth of Learning, Canada President & CEO Prof Asha S Kanwar, Asia e-University, Malaysia President, Prof Dato' Dr Ansary, Prof Dr Tian Belawati, Athabasca University, Canada Prof Rory Mcgreal, school of education & Cognitive Science, Asia e University, Malaysia Dean Prof John Arul Phillips, AIOU VC Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, University of Education VC Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, University of Cape Town, South Africa SukainaWalji and Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar (Sitara-i-Imtiaz), Dean Faculty of Science and Technology Virtual University of Pakistan, attended the conference as keynote speakers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Education Canada Khalid Maqbool Hotel Athabasca Asha Cape Town South Africa Malaysia Allama Iqbal Open University From Asia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Former US Senator praises services of Sharjah City ..

31 minutes ago

79,224 business licenses renewed in 2018 in Abu Dh ..

46 minutes ago

Ibrahim scores a century for Balochistan, Ammad an ..

60 minutes ago

PCB clarifies comments on Ahmed Shehzad and Umar A ..

1 hour ago

EU's Juncker says no need for more Brexit delay

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner assumes additional charge of M ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.