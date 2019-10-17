100 foreign, 450 local scholars attend Virtual University moot

Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) hosted the Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU) 33rd annual conference from Oct 14-16 at PC Hotel Lahore

According to VU spokesperson, more than 100 foreign delegates and over 450 Pakistani scholars participated in the conference and presented their research papers.

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony while President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Both the guests lauded the VU role in imparting knowledge through online distance learning programmes.

Secretary IT & Telecom Shoaib Siddique, along with VU Rector Naeem Tariq and President AAOU Dr Malinda were special guests at the conference.

Commonwealth of Learning, Canada President & CEO Prof Asha S Kanwar, Asia e-University, Malaysia President, Prof Dato' Dr Ansary, Prof Dr Tian Belawati, Athabasca University, Canada Prof Rory Mcgreal, school of education & Cognitive Science, Asia e University, Malaysia Dean Prof John Arul Phillips, AIOU VC Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, University of Education VC Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, University of Cape Town, South Africa SukainaWalji and Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar (Sitara-i-Imtiaz), Dean Faculty of Science and Technology Virtual University of Pakistan, attended the conference as keynote speakers.