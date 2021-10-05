AIOU invites applications for internal funded research projects

In its efforts to promote and strengthen research culture in the institution, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was giving various incentives to attract and encourage its faculty and students to conduct research, construct new knowledge and participate in the process of national development

In this regard, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), AIOU has invited research proposals for internally funded project grant for the year 2021-2022.

Executive Director, Dr Muhammad Latif Gondal, ORIC informed that this initiative would serve to be critically instrumental in achieving the objectives of sustainable development as delineated by UNO.

Interested faculty members are required to apply till October 29 with their research proposals.

Minimum teaching and research experience must not be less than three years. Contractual employees are also eligible to apply for this grant. The faculty members who do not have required experience can also apply for this grant by collaborating with those who meetthe eligibility criterion.

Applications forms are uploaded on the university website. Deadline for the submission of application will not be extended and applications submitted late will not be entertained. Authentic English translation of research proposals submitted in urdu is mandatory for the faculty members of Urdu, Islamic Studies and Pakistani Languages departments.