UrduPoint.com

AIOU Invites Applications For Internal Funded Research Projects

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

AIOU invites applications for internal funded research projects

In its efforts to promote and strengthen research culture in the institution, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was giving various incentives to attract and encourage its faculty and students to conduct research, construct new knowledge and participate in the process of national development

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :In its efforts to promote and strengthen research culture in the institution, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was giving various incentives to attract and encourage its faculty and students to conduct research, construct new knowledge and participate in the process of national development.

In this regard, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), AIOU has invited research proposals for internally funded project grant for the year 2021-2022.

Executive Director, Dr Muhammad Latif Gondal, ORIC informed that this initiative would serve to be critically instrumental in achieving the objectives of sustainable development as delineated by UNO.

Interested faculty members are required to apply till October 29 with their research proposals.

Minimum teaching and research experience must not be less than three years. Contractual employees are also eligible to apply for this grant. The faculty members who do not have required experience can also apply for this grant by collaborating with those who meetthe eligibility criterion.

Applications forms are uploaded on the university website. Deadline for the submission of application will not be extended and applications submitted late will not be entertained. Authentic English translation of research proposals submitted in urdu is mandatory for the faculty members of Urdu, Islamic Studies and Pakistani Languages departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Iqbal Open University October

Recent Stories

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man ..

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man treatment in NCB custody

9 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teac ..

Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teachers

10 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche fina ..

Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche financing facility with Emirates

10 minutes ago
 PM advances across- the-board accountability: Gill ..

PM advances across- the-board accountability: Gill

5 seconds ago
 UN refugee agency gives food to asylum seekers in ..

UN refugee agency gives food to asylum seekers in northwestern Libyan city

6 seconds ago
 Father drowns after rescuing family members from C ..

Father drowns after rescuing family members from Chenab river

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.