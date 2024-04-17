SPSC Starts Viva Of Competitive Exams 2020
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Sindh Public Service Commission has started viva of the students participated in the competitive examination 2020, from April 17, in the Regional Office Karachi
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission has started viva of the students participated in the competitive examination 2020, from April 17, in the Regional Office Karachi.
In the first phase, viva examination was conducted from 15 candidates, a press release said issued by Sindh Public Service Commission here.
In the first phase, the CCE written exam was held in November 2020, in which a total of 1380 candidates participated.
After the completion of the exam process, the inspection process started, during which, the Sindh High Court Hyderabad bench suspended all the activities of the Commission. After the suspension orders, several scheduled written and oral examinations were postponed.
Later, SPSC Chairperson Muhammad Waseem conducted the re-examination in compliance with the court order, issuing instructions to complete the written results after completing the process.
APP/mwq/
Recent Stories
Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD
KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA
SECP grants registration to first digital insurer
Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers
3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19
Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains
Primary exams underway in Larkana
Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival
T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam
Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act 2022
Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads
Focus on assuring quality education need of hour: Minister
More Stories From Education
-
Primary exams underway in Larkana5 minutes ago
-
ABISE annual exams for secondary school certificate to begin from Thursday8 minutes ago
-
Papers of Inter (1st annual) Exams rescheduled2 hours ago
-
MUET starts accepting online admissions forms1 day ago
-
SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive examination 20228 days ago
-
Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' education8 days ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold BA, B.Ed exams from April 239 days ago
-
Provincial government urged to ensure job security for Second Shift Teachers11 days ago
-
Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Ramesh Singh inspect examination centres12 days ago
-
Annual examinations of BA, B.com, Bsc from April 23: KU12 days ago
-
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE13 days ago
-
Non-Formal Education Statistics Report to be launched today14 days ago