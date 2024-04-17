Open Menu

SPSC Starts Viva Of Competitive Exams 2020

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 08:19 PM

SPSC starts viva of competitive exams 2020

Sindh Public Service Commission has started viva of the students participated in the competitive examination 2020, from April 17, in the Regional Office Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission has started viva of the students participated in the competitive examination 2020, from April 17, in the Regional Office Karachi.

In the first phase, viva examination was conducted from 15 candidates, a press release said issued by Sindh Public Service Commission here.

In the first phase, the CCE written exam was held in November 2020, in which a total of 1380 candidates participated.

After the completion of the exam process, the inspection process started, during which, the Sindh High Court Hyderabad bench suspended all the activities of the Commission. After the suspension orders, several scheduled written and oral examinations were postponed.

Later, SPSC Chairperson Muhammad Waseem conducted the re-examination in compliance with the court order, issuing instructions to complete the written results after completing the process.

APP/mwq/

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh High Court Hyderabad Oral April November 2020 All From Court SPSC

Recent Stories

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most p ..

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD

17 seconds ago
 KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in ..

KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA

19 seconds ago
 SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

20 seconds ago
 Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attract ..

Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers

22 seconds ago
 3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

23 seconds ago
 Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record ..

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains

11 minutes ago
Primary exams underway in Larkana

Primary exams underway in Larkana

5 minutes ago
 Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari cele ..

Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival

5 minutes ago
 T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Bab ..

T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam

5 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act ..

Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act 2022

5 minutes ago
 Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

11 minutes ago
 Focus on assuring quality education need of hour: ..

Focus on assuring quality education need of hour: Minister

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education