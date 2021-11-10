UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Start Final Exams Of MA/MSc Programs From Dec 02

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 04:13 PM

AIOU to start final exams of MA/MSc programs from Dec 02

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of programs offered in spring 2021 semester from December 2, These examinations will be held simultaneously throughout the country, the university in a statement said on Wednesday.

According to the details, roll number slips are being dispatched to the students as well as these have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for the programs including MA, MSc, M Com, MBA, MLIS, M Ed and PGDs. Roll number slips,downloaded from the university website, would be acceptable in the examination halls.

Examination centers have been established in the nearby vicinities of the students to facilitate them upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU.

Moreover, admissions in MA/MSc and teacher training programs for both national and international students are in progress. All relevant details are available online on the university website.

For international students, these programs will be offered through learning management system and all academic activities including exams will be conducted online. However, for national students, face to face examinations will be conducted in examination centers.

Admission application forms and prospectuses are available online on the university website. Both national and international students can apply for admission through online mode only till December 6.

