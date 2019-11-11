Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) evolves plan for teachers' role in social reconstruction

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday arranged a training of master trainers, enabling them to mobilize the society at the grassroots level for its positive and constructive role in nation-building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday arranged a training of master trainers, enabling them to mobilize the society at the grassroots level for its positive and constructive role in nation-building.

The trainers, comprising teachers of local educational institutions will coordinate with the community leaders and representatives of local administration for promoting the social-reconstruction work.

This was the follow-up of national narrative 'Hum Pakistani' recently launched for promoting the spirit of patriotism to address the country's socioeconomic problems on self-help basis.

The event was arranged in collaboration with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC).

The two-day training of the master-trainers was arranged by the university in order to push forward its active role in social reconstruction of society, on the directions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

The inaugural ceremony of the training session was addressed by the Executive Director SDPI Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, senior official PPC Syed Akbar Mahmood Sherazi, Dean education, AIOU Dr Nasir Mahmood, Director General, Islamic Research Institute, IIU Dr Zia-ul-Haq, and the University's academicians Dr Hajra Ahmed, Dr Rift Haq and Dr.

Afshan Huma.

The speakers called for an active role of educational institutions, teachers and parents for promoting a healthy life- style that helps to develop the society on positive direction. They asserted the community itself should come forward in improving the living conditions and the socio-economic environment, instead of merely depending upon the government.

They people, they said, needed to change their life-style to get the desired results, making their life comfortable and prosperous.���They called for promoting the spirit of patriotism and love for the country, particularly among the youth, so that national challenges could be addressed successfully and the country could succeed in realizing the sustainable development goals.

They appreciated the AIOU's efforts for promoting the noble cause and joining the nation in the task of social reconstruction.