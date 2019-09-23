Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) opens admission for its MEd/BEd programmes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teacher training programmes (MEd and BEd) for capacity-building of the teaching community.

The admission in programmes of different time-duration will remain open till October 15. The MEd one year comprises five categories, elementary teacher education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.

The University has also offered one and half year BEd programme with eligibility of MA/MSc qualification. BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions in the programme.

Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four year-duration has also been offered.

Eligibility for this programme is intermediate 2nd division.

According to the Director Admission, curriculum and teaching pattern of the teaching-related programmes has been revised to ensure their quality, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

While reviewing the programmes, the University has been trying to make certain that their qualified teachers should be the best ones in the educational field, said Dean Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood. The HEC has converted one-year B.Ed programme into four year on the basis of F.A. and FSc Education and the University was carrying it teaching programme accordingly.