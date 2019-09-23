UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Opens Admission For Its MEd/BEd Programmes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:51 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) opens admission for its MEd/BEd programmes

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teacher training programmes (MEd and BEd) for capacity-building of the teaching community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teacher training programmes (MEd and BEd) for capacity-building of the teaching community.

The admission in programmes of different time-duration will remain open till October 15. The MEd one year comprises five categories, elementary teacher education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.

The University has also offered one and half year BEd programme with eligibility of MA/MSc qualification. BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions in the programme.

Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four year-duration has also been offered.

Eligibility for this programme is intermediate 2nd division.

According to the Director Admission, curriculum and teaching pattern of the teaching-related programmes has been revised to ensure their quality, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

While reviewing the programmes, the University has been trying to make certain that their qualified teachers should be the best ones in the educational field, said Dean Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood. The HEC has converted one-year B.Ed programme into four year on the basis of F.A. and FSc Education and the University was carrying it teaching programme accordingly.

Related Topics

Education Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University October HEC Best

Recent Stories

Former tennis great Li Na says China crying out fo ..

22 seconds ago

The Excise & Taxation Department register 90,000 m ..

24 seconds ago

At Least 7 Pupils Killed, 59 Injured After Classro ..

25 seconds ago

PM sensitizing world community on Indian atrocitie ..

27 seconds ago

ILO to launch project to promote equal employment ..

3 minutes ago

CDA ensuing vigilance in Katchi Abadies to avoid u ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.