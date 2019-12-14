Allama Iqbal Open University to hold Int,l conference on Research, Practices in Education

(@FahadShabbir)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would soon hold an international conference on `Research and Practices in Education' to promote quality education in the country

It would be the 5th such event that was also aimed promoting research-based culture in the country. The conferences preparation was underway and it scheduled to take place in third week of February, said press release on Saturday.

The theme of the conference would be relevance and quality in education. Earlier, the university's Faculty of Education has organized four International Conferences on Research and Practices in Education (ICRPE).

Those were related to the themes of the social impact of education. Now the fifth one would be in connection with Sustainable Development Goals, to be achieved by the country in the coming years.

The conference would also deliberate upon Sustainable Development Goals-4 that was ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

It would also help in extending proposal of collaborative efforts of policymakers, institutional leadership, industry and the local community, for maintaining relevance and enhancing the quality of education.

The major objectives of the event were to bring together the eminent researchers and practitioners to share their work and highlight the indicators of relevance and quality in education.

The conferences participants would also explore the way forward for implementing the improvements suggested by the scholars and practitioners.