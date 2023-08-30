Awareness seminar for preparation in CSS/PCS held in Nawabshah

In order to provide awareness among girl and boy students about preparation for appearing at the competitive examination CSS/PCS, an Orientation Seminar was organized at HM Khoja Auditorium

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :In order to provide awareness among girl and boy students about preparation for appearing at the competitive examination CSS/PCS, an Orientation Seminar was organized at HM Khoja Auditorium. The seminar was organized by the District Administration in cooperation with HM Khoja Intellectual Forum.

Addressing the occasion Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon and Additional Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam said that the ongoing time is of competitive age and our youths have to give special attention to their education and studies.

They said that CSS/PCS competitive exams are much different from normal examinations, which require fixing short targets for success, and a study of three to five hours daily is also required.

They said that to achieve success in the CSS exam, information in 12 different subjects is required while writing skills for six hours a day is also necessary. They said that the selection of these subjects should be done carefully to make them easy to study.

Speakers said that the objective of the seminar is to extend help to students preparing for CSS/PCS exams and facing some issues.

Deputy Commissioner said that he is pleased that students participating in this seminar would prepare easily for competitive exams, would pass out successfully become an officer, and would serve the country and the nation.

Addressing the seminar District Education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, Shahnaz Lakho, Javed Ahmed Unar, and others said that steps taken by DC for the betterment of education in the district are commendable is self explained by organizing this seminar, setup of separate corners for girl and boy students at HM Khoja Library, provision of books for study, and installation of solar system at library and different schools.

They said that organizing such seminars to extend help to those preparing for competitive exams very necessary and would also encourage students.

Later students asked questions about the selection of subjects, which were replied by the Deputy Commissioner.

District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sahito, Assistant Director HM Khoja Library Mir Khan Zaradri, Principal Govt Girls Degree College Lala Rukh Baloch, Humaira Mir, Shabana Naz SIddiqui, Din Muhammad Pathan, Ghulam Mujtaba, Danish Ali, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, Nadeem Rind, Male and female Taluka Education Officers and students in large number attended the seminar.