Bahuddin Zakariya University Puts Ban On Jamshed Dasti For Appearing In Examination

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:55 PM

Bahuddin Zakariya University puts ban on Jamshed Dasti for appearing in examination

Bahuddin Zakariya University imposed a ban on former MNA Jamshed Dasti for taking examination in any academic discipline for three years

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Bahuddin Zakariya University imposed a ban on former MNA Jamshed Dasti for taking examination in any academic discipline for three years.

Disciplinary committee of the university announced the decision Wednesday after proving him guilty in committing forgery in LLB examination .

Earlier on March 13, Awami Raj Party Chairman and former member of the National Assembly had failed to clear all the papers of bachelor of law (LLB) Part-1 the results of which were announced by Bahauddin Zakaria University.

According to results, Dasti, who had contested election from two NA seats in July 2018 but lost both to his rival candidates, couldn't secure passing marks even in a single paper of the LLB Part-1 annual examination.

Moreover, Dasti stepped into the politics from the platform of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and during 2010 has resigned from the seat of National Assembly.

Subsequently, he again participated in 2013 elections and got successful in the capacity of an Independent candidate.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier,Advocate Ameer Akbar Sial, brother of PPP MNA Irshad Ahmad Sial had submitted an application to the vice chancellor of the university urging him to withhold the result card of Mr Dasti as he holds a fake BA degree on account of which Dasti was also disqualified by the top court as Member of National Assembly in 2010.

