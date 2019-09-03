UrduPoint.com
Boys Clinch First 2 Positions In FA/FSc Exams

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:16 PM

Boys clinch first 2 positions in FA/FSc exams

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha has announced the result of FA/FSc first annual examinations 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha has announced the result of FA/FSc first annual examinations 2019.

Declaring the overall positions in FA/FSc examinations, Controller Examinations Muhammad Akram Tarar announced the Names of position holders in a press conference at BISE here on Tuesady.

Danial Shahbaz of Punjab College of Technology Sargodha got 1st position by securing 1055 marks, Abdul Basit of Govt College Bhakhar secured 2nd position by obtaining 1052 marks.

While two girl students including Urooj Javed and Maryam Akhtar of Punjab College for Women clinched 3rd position by getting 1048 marks.

Detailed result of FA/FSc will be announced tomorrow at Sargodha board.

