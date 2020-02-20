British Council scholarship awarded to four female students of Islamia University of Bahawalpur

British Council has awarded scholarships to four girl students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under Pakistan Scholarships Program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :British Council has awarded scholarships to four girl students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under Pakistan Scholarships Program.

A ceremony was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus to distribute scholarship certificates among students. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof.

Dr Athar Mahboob and Country Director British Council Amir Ramzan attended the event. The Vice-Chancellor praised the Pak UK Education Gateway promoting higher education in Pakistan through collaboration with the Higher Education Commission. It is important to mention here that as many as 36 girl students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have availed Pakistan Scottish Scholarships worth Rs. 4.1 million from 2013 to date.