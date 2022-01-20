UrduPoint.com

Commander 440 Brigade Brigadier Fahad Inaugurates Govt Primary School Darbaila In Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 05:53 PM

Commander 440 Brigade Brigadier Fahad inaugurates Govt Primary School Darbaila in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Government Primary School Darbaila was formally inaugurated today after completion of its renovation under cooperation of Pakistan Army and Chinese Management of New Gwadar International Airport by Commander 440 Brigade Brigadier Fahad Mansoor and Director of New Gwadar International Airport Mr. Dawn.

The building was completely renovated and painted, as well as swings has bee installed for children's entertainment. Full furniture was also provided in the classroom and staff room, said the press release issued here on Thursday. Drawings were also made on various charts and walls while the use and supply of drinking water was also ensured. In addition to gifts to encourage teachers and students, stationery, school bags and books were also distributed at the event.

After the inauguration of Government Primary School Darbaila, a wave of happiness spread among the students and people of Darabela and they raised slogans in favor of Pakistan Army and Pakistan.

The inauguration ceremony was well attended by the Chinese management of New Gwadar International Airport, the people of Darbaila and the students.

The people of Darbaila especially thanked the Pakistan Army and appreciated their efforts.

At the end of the ceremony, Brigadier Fahad Mansoor also assured the school management of his commitment that the Pakistan Army and especially the Chinese management of New Gwadar International Airport would always stand with the people of Gwadar.

