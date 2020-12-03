UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Lays Foundation Stone Of New Cafeteria In Multan Public School

Thu 03rd December 2020 | 03:03 PM

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Thursday laid foundation stone of new cafeteria in Multan Public School girls wing under the upgradation project of educational institutes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Thursday laid foundation stone of new cafeteria in Multan Public School girls wing under the upgradation project of educational institutes.

Speaking on the occasion here , commissioner said that the new cafeteria would be constructed at 10 Marla and funds of Rs 6.7 million would be spent on the project. He said that officers concerned have been given six months to complete the target. He said that there would capacity of 70 students in the cafeteria. He said that Multan Public School was an important institute of the city and each section of the institution would be upgraded.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that all possible resources were being utilized to bring more improvement in the institute. He said that capacity building of teachers was need of hour to get positive results.

Commissioner announced that house riding classes would be started soon for public in the club. He also planted a tree at the school.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Deputy Director Development Waqas Khan Khaqwani and other officers concerned were also present.

