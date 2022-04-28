UrduPoint.com

Comsats Varsity, American Microbiology Society Holds Conference On Microbes

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 04:36 PM

Comsats varsity, American Microbiology Society holds conference on microbes

Comsats University Abbottabad on Thursday organised a conference relating to microbes under auspices of American Society of Microbiology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Comsats University Abbottabad on Thursday organised a conference relating to microbes under auspices of American Society of Microbiology.

The event was attended by a number of student from Haripur and Hazara varsities besides faculty members and teachers.

The aim of event was to inform students and academia about various trends of microbiology through discussing research work, quiz competition and mutual experiences.

Addressing the event, Comsats University Director Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan highlighted the significance of the event and said that these activities were necessary to enlighten students about contemporary research and give orientation to their thinking and perspective.

He also stressed upon students to participate in such activities that are necessary to improve their capacity building.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Student Haripur Imtiaz Ali Event From

Recent Stories

NAB authorizes inquiry againat Farah Khan

NAB authorizes inquiry againat Farah Khan

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day of ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day official visit

11 minutes ago
 India reports 3,303 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 3,303 new COVID-19 cases

17 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 57,464 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 57,464 new COVID-19 cases

19 seconds ago
 Japan's industrial output grows record 5.8 pct in ..

Japan's industrial output grows record 5.8 pct in FY 2021

21 seconds ago
 Turkey Asked Russia Over Month Ago Not to Use Air ..

Turkey Asked Russia Over Month Ago Not to Use Air Route to Syria - Maria Zakharo ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.