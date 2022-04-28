Comsats varsity, American Microbiology Society holds conference on microbes

Comsats University Abbottabad on Thursday organised a conference relating to microbes under auspices of American Society of Microbiology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Comsats University Abbottabad on Thursday organised a conference relating to microbes under auspices of American Society of Microbiology.

The event was attended by a number of student from Haripur and Hazara varsities besides faculty members and teachers.

The aim of event was to inform students and academia about various trends of microbiology through discussing research work, quiz competition and mutual experiences.

Addressing the event, Comsats University Director Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan highlighted the significance of the event and said that these activities were necessary to enlighten students about contemporary research and give orientation to their thinking and perspective.

He also stressed upon students to participate in such activities that are necessary to improve their capacity building.