DC to head district monitoring committee for facilitation of safe reopening of schools

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has constituted 10 members district monitoring committee headed by Deputy Commissioner for facilitation and monitoring of safe reopening of schools in COVID-19 situation.

According to notification, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghafar Soomro will head the Hyderabad's monitoring committee as chairman with District education Officer (ES&HS), District Education Officer(Primary), District Health Officer, Chief Monitoring Officer (M&E, SELD), representative of Directorate of Private Schools, Local Support Unit Coordinator (RSU, SELD), representative of PDMA, Executive Engineer Education Works and any co-opted member of civil society to be nominated by the chairman will be among the members of the committee.

The committee is assigned the task to facilitate and cooperate with school administration in adherence to the SoP and conduct of COVID-19 tests. In case of any violation sufficient time and notice be given to the school administration to remedy the violation, preferably in writing.

The monitoring committee has also be given task to ensure effective coordination among all government functionaries for extending facilitation to school for safe reopening in COVID-19 situation.

It is also assigned to monitor the process of safe reopening of schools, as per the government directions/ guidelines to be issued time to time and also ensure implementation of COVID-19 related SOPs by all stakeholders in schools to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.