Dr Osman Hasan (TI) Conferred HEC Best Researcher Award, Appointed Member BISP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 05:45 PM

In due recognition of his meritorious and impactful research undertakings, Dr Osman Hasan (TI), Pro-Rector Academics NUST, has been conferred Best Researcher Award by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022) In due recognition of his meritorious and impactful research undertakings, Dr Osman Hasan (TI), Pro-Rector Academics NUST, has been conferred Best Researcher Award by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. The prestigious award is bestowed upon enterprising individuals, who excel in creating a positive discernible impact on intellectual and social growth through their outstanding research contributions. Out of the three Best Researcher Award categories, Dr Hasan has earned the coveted award in the domain of Physical Sciences, Engineering, Technology, Computer Science, Statistics and Mathematics.

As a celebrated academician with a proven track record in academic leadership, teaching & research, industry outreach & commercialisation, etc, his research interests broadly are in the areas of Formal Verification, Digital Design and e-health. He has been able to acquire research grants worth over PKR 125M from various national (HEC, PSF and Ignite) and international (DAAD, Germany, British Council, UK, QNRF, Qatar, UAE ICT Fund) agencies.

Prof Hasan’s research findings have been published in 6 books, 14 book chapters, about 100 journal papers, and over 150 conference papers at internationally reputable venues. He has also won two major Erasmus Mundus mobility grants and has been collaborating with various institutes in America, Asia and Europe.

Meanwhile, His Excellency President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Dr Hasan as Member Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for the latter’s multi-faceted contributions to poverty alleviation from across the length and breadth of the country. His presence at BISP will not only be a great value addition to the Government’s efforts to uplift poor strata of the society through conditional and unconditional transfer programmes, but also a source of inspiration for the BISP beneficiaries and the management alike. BISP is a major implementing agency entrusted with the role of executing Ehsas initiatives by extending financial assistance and other social protection safety net measures to financially distressed individuals and families.

