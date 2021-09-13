Ehsaas Taleemi-Wazaef starts in KP

UrduPoint.com

Like other parts of the country, the award of Ehsaas Taleemi-Wazaef started across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, the students from Primary to Higher secondary schools would get quarterly stipend up to Rs 4,000

The applications have already been invited from the deserving families with no deadline date and students can apply for the program at anytime from anywhere, an official document available with this agency revealed.

Under the program which was launched by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government would pay a quarterly cash stipend of Rs 1500 to boy students and Rs 2,000 to girls of Primary Class. Similarly, the boys students of secondary class would get 2500 and girls 3,000.

The quarterly stipend for students of Higher Secondary classes has been fixed Rs 3500 for boys and Rs 4,000 for the females, it said.

The program aimed to encourage parents in order to send their children especially females to schools.

The only eligibility criteria set for availing the scholarship is 70 percent attendance of the students at schools.

The parents and students can apply for the stipend while submitting an application form along with birth certificate and CNIC at Ehsaas Program Centres or Ehsaas Registration Centres.

According to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Special Initiatives Dr Sania Nisthar, the government has allocated Rs 8 billion for the welfare project.

Pakistan currently has 19.1 million out-of-school children in the country and it is hoped that such programmes will reduce that number and improve literacy, she said.

