First convocation of Allied Health Sciences at ISCS to be held tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) will organize the first convocation of the graduates of Allied Health Sciences on Saturday at 11am in its auditorium.

Minister Primary & Secondary Health Care, Punjab Khawaja Imran Nazir will be the chief guest.