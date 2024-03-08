Open Menu

First Convocation Of Allied Health Sciences At ISCS To Be Held Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:27 PM

First convocation of Allied Health Sciences at ISCS to be held tomorrow

Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) will organize the first convocation of the graduates of Allied Health Sciences on Saturday at 11am in its auditorium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) will organize the first convocation of the graduates of Allied Health Sciences on Saturday at 11am in its auditorium.

Minister Primary & Secondary Health Care, Punjab Khawaja Imran Nazir will be the chief guest.

Related Topics

Punjab Imran Nazir

Recent Stories

Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

2 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

2 hours ago
 27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

2 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

2 hours ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

2 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

2 hours ago
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

2 hours ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

2 hours ago
 Women strength instrumental in nurturing future le ..

Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif o ..

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office

2 hours ago
 Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, ..

Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea

2 hours ago
 District police conducts self-defense training for ..

District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students

2 hours ago

More Stories From Education