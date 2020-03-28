UrduPoint.com
GCU To Introduce Online Course On Public Health, Civic Education

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 05:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) : The Government College University (GCU) Lahore will work with Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS), the largest network of Pakistani universities, to introduce two-week short online certificate course on Public Health and Civic education for the university students.

According to a GCU spokesperson, the certificate would raise awareness about important issues and help in self-study and personal development.

Talking to National Coordinator IUCPSS Murtaza Noor, GCU Vice Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi appreciated the initiative and promised utmost cooperation in effective delivery of the course.

The VC accepted to be part of the working group and showed his consent to deliver lectures on how responses to disaster risk can be seen from the lens of care of older people.

In particular, the VC mentioned the topic of how older people carry a higher risk of mortality from an epidemic like coronavirus.

The GCU VC said that the main objective of the course was to create awareness about public health issues especially viral diseases including Covid-19 among students and how they can play their role as responsible citizens through various ways. He added through this course, the students would also learn about responsible use of social media, role of relevant institutions, departments and help lines related to the public health and others related issues and how to take care of vulnerable groups of our society.

