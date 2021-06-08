GCWU, NTU employees given vaccination facility

(@FahadShabbir)

Vaccination facility against COVID-19 has been extended to the employees of Government College Women University (GCWU) and the National Textile University (NTU) here at the GC University Faisalabad centre

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Vaccination facility against COVID-19 has been extended to the employees of Government College Women University (GCWU) and the National Textile University (NTU) here at the GC University Faisalabad centre.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan visited the vaccination centre, established by the District Health Authority (DHQ) at the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) and directed the centre staff to also provide vaccination facility to the employees of GC Women University and NTU at the centre.

He also checked record of the vaccination centre and said that employees of all the three university could get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus at the GCUF centre.

Vice Chancellor GCUF Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmad, deans and directors of the university were also present.