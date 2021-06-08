UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCWU, NTU Employees Given Vaccination Facility

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:11 PM

GCWU, NTU employees given vaccination facility

Vaccination facility against COVID-19 has been extended to the employees of Government College Women University (GCWU) and the National Textile University (NTU) here at the GC University Faisalabad centre

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Vaccination facility against COVID-19 has been extended to the employees of Government College Women University (GCWU) and the National Textile University (NTU) here at the GC University Faisalabad centre.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan visited the vaccination centre, established by the District Health Authority (DHQ) at the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) and directed the centre staff to also provide vaccination facility to the employees of GC Women University and NTU at the centre.

He also checked record of the vaccination centre and said that employees of all the three university could get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus at the GCUF centre.

Vice Chancellor GCUF Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmad, deans and directors of the university were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Women GCUF Textile All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thailand's industrial sentiment index falls to 11- ..

4 minutes ago

Lebanon signs mine action agreements with UNDP, Ne ..

4 minutes ago

DHO visits vaccination centre Sukkur

4 minutes ago

Dutch lose Van de Beek for Euro 2020

13 minutes ago

UN vows support for road-map toward elections in S ..

13 minutes ago

Flour millers announce to launch phase-wise protes ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.