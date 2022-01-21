UrduPoint.com

GCWUF Seeks Applications For Recruitment On Regular, Contract Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 12:52 PM

Government College women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has sought applications for recruitment on various posts on regular and contract basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Government College women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has sought applications for recruitment on various posts on regular and contract basis.

According to the university registrar, the recruitment will be made on non-teaching seats including Director Quality Enhancement Cell, Deputy Registrar, and Deputy Treasure, 20 seats of grade-20, 18 of grade 18, 17 of grade 17, and others.

The last date of submission of applications form has been fixed January 28.

All the recruitment will be made transparently for which recruitment system was being made online.

The university has uploaded an online application form on the university website www.gcwuf.edu.pk .

