Girls school sealed as corona cases reported

The district administration on Monday sealed a girls high school in Pattoki after tests of a teacher and nine students were found positive for coronavirus

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) ::The district administration on Monday sealed a girls high school in Pattoki after tests of a teacher and nine students were found positive for coronavirus.

According to official sources, the corona tests of teachers and students of Govt Girls High School, Old Mandi, Pattoki, were conducted, of whom, coronavirus was confirmed in nine girl students and a female teachers.

On information, Assistant Commissioner Pattoki and teams of health department sealed the school for 14 days.

The affected students and teachers were quarantined at their homes.