Gomal University Pays Tributes To Late Educationist Dr Habib Ahmad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:14 PM

Gomal University pays tributes to late educationist Dr Habib Ahmad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Gomal University staff on Thursday paid rich tributes to the renowned educationist late Dr Habib Ahmad for his services rendered to the field of education .

He was the elder brother of Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad.

He had served the Islamia College University Peshawar and Hazara University Mansehra as Vice Chancellor.

Quran Khwani and Fateha Khwani were held and collective prayers were offered for the departed soul at the central mosque, Main Campus of Gomal University.

While talking on the occasion, participants remembered the simplicity and devotion of late Dr Habib Ahmad and said that he was a man of character and his services would be remembered for years to come.

Registrar, all the Deans, Directors, Head of departments, staff and people from all walks of the life were present at the occasion.

