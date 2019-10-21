Government College University of Faisalabad invites applications for admission

(@FahadShabbir)

Government College University of Faisalabad (GCUF) has invited applications from eligible candidates for admission in various undergraduate programs for academic year 2019-20 (morning) Semester 2019, including BBA, BS English, BS Mathematics, BS Sociology and BS Commerce

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Government College University of Faisalabad GCUF ) has invited applications from eligible candidates for admission in various undergraduate programs for academic year 2019-20 (morning) Semester 2019 , including BBA, BS English , BS Mathematics, BS Sociology and BS Commerce

A spokesman for the university said here Monday that the eligible candidates should apply and submit admission forms online up to October 31, 2019.

More information in this regard can be obtained from the university's website or from GCUF Information Cell through telephone number 041-9200584 and 041-9200886, he added.