Govt College Asghar Mall commences admissions in 15 BS Programmes

The Government Graduate College Asghar Mall, Rawalpindi has initiated admissions in 15 Bachelor of Studies (BS 4-year) programmes in one of the oldest alma mater of the garrison city

Talking to APP, Senior Professor and Head of Geography Department and In Charge Co Curricular Activities Associate Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqi said after the Higher education Commission (HEC) policy guidelines for implementing BS programme across the country; the College being a post graduate institution has started the admissions.

Prof Sajid informed that the College had received the affiliation and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for 10 BS programmes namely Economics, English, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Statistics, Geography, Physics, Mathematics and urdu from the University of the Punjab.

However, the university affiliations for BS Programmes of Psychology, History, Education, Islamic Studies and Biology were awaited, he added.

Principal, Govt Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi Prof Malik Muhammad Asghar said that the University of the Punjab was requested to expedite the affiliation process so that the semesters of the students intending to apply in these programmes should not go wasted.

To a question, he said the admissions were going to commence from October 20, 2021, where all eligible and interested were requested to apply in the BS programmes.

Mr. Farooqi told that the majority of faculty members were MS and PhDs and hold a vast experience in teaching with best personal abilities for sharpening students interpersonal and extracurricular skills," he underlined.

He further added that the admissions for FSc Pre-Engineering, Medical, ICS and F.A. were also underway and newly passed Matric students were eligible to apply as per the criteria.

