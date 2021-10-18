UrduPoint.com

Govt College Asghar Mall Commences Admissions In 15 BS Programmes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:34 PM

Govt College Asghar Mall commences admissions in 15 BS Programmes

The Government Graduate College Asghar Mall, Rawalpindi has initiated admissions in 15 Bachelor of Studies (BS 4-year) programmes in one of the oldest alma mater of the garrison city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Government Graduate College Asghar Mall, Rawalpindi has initiated admissions in 15 Bachelor of Studies (BS 4-year) programmes in one of the oldest alma mater of the garrison city.

Talking to APP, Senior Professor and Head of Geography Department and In Charge Co Curricular Activities Associate Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqi said after the Higher education Commission (HEC) policy guidelines for implementing BS programme across the country; the College being a post graduate institution has started the admissions.

Prof Sajid informed that the College had received the affiliation and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for 10 BS programmes namely Economics, English, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Statistics, Geography, Physics, Mathematics and urdu from the University of the Punjab.

However, the university affiliations for BS Programmes of Psychology, History, Education, Islamic Studies and Biology were awaited, he added.

Principal, Govt Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi Prof Malik Muhammad Asghar said that the University of the Punjab was requested to expedite the affiliation process so that the semesters of the students intending to apply in these programmes should not go wasted.

To a question, he said the admissions were going to commence from October 20, 2021, where all eligible and interested were requested to apply in the BS programmes.

Mr. Farooqi told that the majority of faculty members were MS and PhDs and hold a vast experience in teaching with best personal abilities for sharpening students interpersonal and extracurricular skills," he underlined.

He further added that the admissions for FSc Pre-Engineering, Medical, ICS and F.A. were also underway and newly passed Matric students were eligible to apply as per the criteria.

\395

Related Topics

University Of The Punjab Education Rawalpindi October HEC Post All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee Decoration

21 minutes ago
 Security plan Issued for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Security plan Issued for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

1 minute ago
 With nuclear talks on hold, Iran's Raisi tours cou ..

With nuclear talks on hold, Iran's Raisi tours countryside

1 minute ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1700

Gold prices increase by Rs1700

1 minute ago
 Minsk Says French Ambassador Failed to Complete Pr ..

Minsk Says French Ambassador Failed to Complete Procedure for Assuming Office

2 minutes ago
 NATO Information Office in Moscow Not Commenting o ..

NATO Information Office in Moscow Not Commenting on Decision to Suspend Its Oper ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.