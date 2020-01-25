UrduPoint.com
Inter-departmental Competition At Punjab University

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 07:36 PM

Inter-departmental competition at Punjab University

Punjab University Directorate of Students Affairs (DSA) organized inter-departmental Poetry and Bait Bazi Competitions-2020 here at Al Raazi Hall on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab University Directorate of Students Affairs (DSA) organized inter-departmental poetry and Bait Bazi Competitions-2020 here at Al Raazi Hall on Saturday.

A large number of students from various departments participated in the competition.

In urdu Ghazal Competition, Institute of Administrative Sciences' Shehroze Javaid, Department of Urdu's Sadaf Rubab and Department of Political Sciences' Tayyab Shahmeer got first, second and third positions respectively, according to the varsity spokesman here Saturday.

He added that in Urdu Nazam Competition, Institute of Clinical Psychology's Muntaha Fatima, Institute of Administrative Sciences' Hafiz Muhammad Talha Shafiq and Department of Urdu's Shoaib Ahmed clinched first, second and third positions respectively.

Similarly in Bait Bazi Competition, students from Department of Political Sciences Mustansar Siam and Tayyaba obtained first position, Department of Persian's Shahnawaz and Ghulam Murtaza got second and Institute of Administrative Sciences' Shehroze Javaid and Maryiam Iqbal got 3rd position.

Director DSA Prof Dr Muhammad Shafiq congratulated the students on their achievement and said that PU administration was providing platform to the students so that they could polish their talent and enhance their capacities.

