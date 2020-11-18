UrduPoint.com
IUB VC Delivers Lecture On Human Development

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:27 PM

IUB VC delivers lecture on human development

The Executive Training Center School of Business Management and Administrative Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a leadership training session at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Executive Training Center school of business Management and Administrative Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a leadership training session at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof.

Dr Athar Mahboob delivered an extensive lecture on human progress over the ages, the information pyramid industry, and academia linkages and leadership styles.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal thanked Vice Chancellor for visiting the training centre and delivering an exclusive lecture to faculty members.

