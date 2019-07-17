Karachi University Business School announces admissions in specialized degree programme

The Karachi University Business School (KUBS) on Wednesday announced admissions in specialized degree programme 2019 Fall intake

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Karachi University business school (KUBS) on Wednesday announced admissions in specialized degree programme 2019 Fall intake.

The admissions were available in MBA (1.5 years and 2.5 years) in Human Resource Management, Supply Chain Management, Marketing, Islamic Banking and Finance (offered in 1.5 years only), Finance and Investments, and Project and Industrial Management (offered only in 2.5 years), said a statement.

The KUBS also offering admissions in MBA (Evening Programme) 1.5 to 2.

5 years programme, Executive evening program (2.5 years), MBA Degree Pathway (1.5 and 2.5 years). The entrance test would be held on August 18, while classes would be held on weekends and evening. All MBA programs were equivalent to MS and were eligible for admissions to PhD.

The interested candidates can download and submit the admission form from KU's official website (www.uok.edu.pk) till August 2, at UBL branches situated at Silver Jubilee Gate KU, Campus Branch KU, Nazimabad Chowrangi Branch and PIDC House Branch during banking hours.