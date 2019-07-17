UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi University Business School Announces Admissions In Specialized Degree Programme

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:33 PM

Karachi University Business School announces admissions in specialized degree programme

The Karachi University Business School (KUBS) on Wednesday announced admissions in specialized degree programme 2019 Fall intake

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Karachi University business school (KUBS) on Wednesday announced admissions in specialized degree programme 2019 Fall intake.

The admissions were available in MBA (1.5 years and 2.5 years) in Human Resource Management, Supply Chain Management, Marketing, Islamic Banking and Finance (offered in 1.5 years only), Finance and Investments, and Project and Industrial Management (offered only in 2.5 years), said a statement.

The KUBS also offering admissions in MBA (Evening Programme) 1.5 to 2.

5 years programme, Executive evening program (2.5 years), MBA Degree Pathway (1.5 and 2.5 years). The entrance test would be held on August 18, while classes would be held on weekends and evening. All MBA programs were equivalent to MS and were eligible for admissions to PhD.

The interested candidates can download and submit the admission form from KU's official website (www.uok.edu.pk) till August 2, at UBL branches situated at Silver Jubilee Gate KU, Campus Branch KU, Nazimabad Chowrangi Branch and PIDC House Branch during banking hours.

Related Topics

Business August 2019 United Bank Limited Silver Karachi University All From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khalifa issues law amending provisions in A ..

6 minutes ago

NDMA releases relief items for Neelum Valley affec ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Sports Minister awards prizes to players

2 minutes ago

Rangers set up free Medical Camp

2 minutes ago

Survey ordered to identify illegal commercial stru ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Say Lack of MH17 Crash Cu ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.