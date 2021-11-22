KMU to start Bone Marrow Transplant facility soon

Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University ( KMU), Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq on Monday said that Bone Marrow Transplant facility will be established at KMU in near future to provide best health care facilities to people suffering from various blood diseases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University ( KMU), Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq on Monday said that Bone Marrow Transplant facility will be established at KMU in near future to provide best health care facilities to people suffering from various blood diseases.

He was speaking as Chief guest at Thalassemia awarness seminar organized by Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar in collaboration with KMU-Institute of Pathology & Diagnostic Medicine, Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Regional Blood Centre Peshawar.

The vice chancellor KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq was the chief guest of the event, whereas besides others director KMU-PHRL Dr. Yasar Yousafzai, faculty and students were also present at the occasion.

Dr. Yasar Yousafzai and Dr. Tariq Masood talked about thalassemia and precautionary methods of its prevention. The VC Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq talked about thalassemia, benefits of blood donation and how donating blood can keep a person healthy both physically and mentally.

He said the prevalence of thalassemia was increasing every year in Pakistan.

He stressed the need for undertaking awareness campaigns to reduce the incidence of the disease.

He appreciated the organizers of the seminar and encouraged the audience to create more awareness about thalassemia as this is one of the most important, but sadly ignored topics.

He thanked all the participants which included patients, parents, members of the society and students. He assured patients that the Bone Marrow Transplant facility will be established by the KMU in near future.

It is worth mentioning that Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder, the most prevalent inherited disease in Pakistan. It results in the formation of abnormal red blood cells.

The abnormality causes a reduction in the number of red cells that leads to anemia. The commonly quoted figure for the country is 100,000 transfusion-dependent thalassemia patients.

In the end the VC awarded shields and certificates to the speakers and activity winners and a blood donation camp was also set up in the university's premises, where the VC himself besides others donated blood and encouraged the youth to donate blood as well.