KP CS inspects uplift work in Islamia College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz Thursday visited Islamia College and inspected construction work and hockey ground.

He was accompanied by Higher education Department Secretary Daad Khan and both were also met with Islamia College Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Jehan Bakhat.

On the occasion, Registrar Islamia College Dr Mohammad Ibrar, Director Security Mian Said Kamal, Administrative Officer Akbar Ameen, Project Director Engr. Mubeen, Director Planning Dr Zahoor Jan, Accountant Dr Hameedullah, Chief Proctor Dr Faheem and Director sports Ali Hoti were also present on the occasion.

The chief secretary planted a sapling in a lawn adjacent to Vice Chancellor Secretariat and prayed for prosperity of the institution and the country.

The vice chancellor also presented a souvenir to the Higher Education Secretary at the event.