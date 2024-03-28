KU awards 19 PhD, 54 MPhil and other degrees in various disciples

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Advanced Studies and Research board of the University of Karachi has awarded 19 PhD, 54 MPhil, nine M.S. Course Work (30 cr. Hr.), and two Master of Surgery (MS) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the meeting, said a spokesperson on Thursday.

The meeting awarded PhD degrees to Sadia Rehman, Nida Baig (Biochemistry), Samrah Shariq (business Administration [KUBS]), Rafiullah (Chemistry), Fazila Rizvi (Chemistry [HEJ]), Assma Ashraf (Clinical Psychology), M. Amin Sharif, Fasseh Ahmed, and Syeda Bushra Batool (European Studies [ASCE]), Abdullah (Law), Tooba (Mathematics), Mariyah Yacoob Bawa, Sayed Zaheer Abbas, and Nayyar Mahmood (Microbiology), Maryam Niaz (Molecular Medicine), Muhammad Saeed (Physics), Mohsin Hasan Alvi, and Mehwish Jabeen (Public Administration), and Saima Hasan (Teacher education).

The MPhil degrees were awarded to Ibrar Hussain (Agriculture and Agribusiness Management), Kiran Tariq (Applied Economics), Jaweria Ahmed, and Sardar Muhammad Ahsan Ahmed (Applied Economics [AERC]), Syeda Zehratul Fatima (Biochemistry), Afnan Abdul Shakoor, and Sarwat Saher (Biotechnology), Ayesha Maqsood, Saima Afzal, Samma Ain (Botany), Sadaf Samreen (Chemical Engineering), Abdul Qadir (Chemistry), Syeda Fatima Tuz Zohra, and Muhammad Sohail Khan Rafiq (Chemistry [HEJ]), Maleeha Anwar (Computer Science), Muhammad Faisal, Fahim, and Zulqurnain Farid Khan Ghori (Criminology), Halima Ibrahim (Environmental Studies), Wadiha Akhtar, and Teba Abdul Lateef (food Science and Technology), Tehmeena, and Rubia Shoukat (International Relations), Rabia Saleem, Aezaz Ul Haq, Sumaira Risal, Fatima Hasan, and Muhammad Siddique Tahiri (Islamic Learning), Hira Ashfaq (library Science), Noor Us Saba, Iqra, and Hafiza Sana Parveen Soomro (Microbiology), Nayab Shah, Humaira Hassan, and Ifrah Fahim (Molecular Medicine), Muhammad Adil (Pakistan Studies), Yumna Tahir (Pharmaceutics), Urooba Shahab, Aisha Hasan, Aniqa Naz, Aimen Inamullah, and Bibi Sarah (Pharmacology), Shafi (Political Science), Ahmad Khan, Umar Farooq, Sana Faheem (Psychology), Muhammad Hanif, and Abdul Munem (Quran and Sunnah), Kaneez Fatima, Hassan Zaheer, and Afifa Fatima (Sociology), Ayesha Younus (Special Education), and Nousheen Tabassum, and Muneeb Ul Hassan (urdu).

During the meeting the MS degrees were awarded to Dr Asif Ali Abbasi (MBBS), and Dr Asif Uddin Abbasi (MBBS) (ENT [ASH]), while nine M.S. Course Work (30 cr. Hr.) degrees were awarded to Kainat (Chemistry), Abdul Azeem, Syed Anas Ahmed Hashmi, and Iqra Saleem (Computer Science), Umair Bin Riaz (European Studies), Syed Zaheer Haider Zadi (Geography [RS/GIS]), Sohail Salahuddin (Islamic Banking and Finance), Rehan Ahmed Minai (Islamic Banking and Finance [SZIC]), and Tahmeena Altaf (Mathematics).