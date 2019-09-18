UrduPoint.com
Laptop Distribution Ceremony Held At Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:26 PM

laptop distribution ceremony held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

Laptops were distributed among 86 male and female students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) on the special directives of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Tayyaba Zareef

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Laptops were distributed among 86 male and female students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) on the special directives of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Tayyaba Zareef.

According to SBBU press release, students who received laptops are under study in Bachelor and Master Program in SBBU.

Representative of Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, Manzoor Ahmed Rind was also present on the occasion.

Focal Person and Deputy Registrar Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Asif Ali Zardari said that University would continue to such programs for its students in future also.

