Matric Result To Be Announced On Oct 16th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:48 PM

Matric result to be announced on Oct 16th

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad will announce the result of matriculation annual examination-2021 on October 16th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad will announce the result of matriculation annual examination-2021 on October 16th.

A spokesperson said here on Thursday that the result will be announced at 5 p.m.and it will be also available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pkThe result can also be known through SMS by sending roll number at 800240.

