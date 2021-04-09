UrduPoint.com
Miyawaki Forest Drive Inaugurated At UET New Campus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:54 PM

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has launched Miyawaki Forest plantation drive at the new campus Kala Shah Kaku

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has launched Miyawaki Forest plantation drive at the new campus Kala Shah Kaku.

The Campus Coordinator, UET-New Campus Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran inaugurated the 'Miyawaki Forest' project under Green Pakistan initiative.

Necessary staff participated in the event and planted the trees by observing COVID-19 SOPs. Rotary Club donated 320 plants for this noble cause.

Speaking to the audience, Campus Coordinator, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran highlighted that Japanese Miyawaki method was a new technology through which many trees could be planted within a small area.

He said that under this approach, dozens of species that suit the environment had been planted in the same area and close to each other in the campus.

This technology will ensure their grow in a competitive environment, allowing the trees to grow 10 times faster as compared to normal plantation, he observed.

To supervise the project, responsibility was assigned to the Horticulturistof the campus.

