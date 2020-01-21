UrduPoint.com
National Literary Festival At Islamia University Bahawalpur In March

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur while inaugurating the induction of new buses and coasters in the varsity's transport service said a national literary festival would be held at IUB in month of March.

He was addressing a news conference at the conference room of the varsity.

The VC IUB, Eng. Athar Mehboob said with a cost of millions of rupees, Islamia University Bahawalpur had purchased new fleet of buses and coasters which had been inducted in university transport service.

He said new fleet of university buses would provide transport facility to thousands of students living at distance of several kilometers from IUB. "Already, we have expanded the transport service from Bahawalpur to Lal Suhanra, Lodhran and Khanqah Sharif," he said, adding that now the university management had been planning to further expand transport service from Bahawalpur city to Khairpur Tamewali and Ahmedpur East areas.

He said during new academic year, about 60,000 candidates submitted their admission forms, adding that out of them, eight thousands were given admission to the faculties of IUB. He, however, said that three to four thousands more students would be given admission to the faculties of IUB during upcoming spring season.

He said IUB had planned to organize a national literary festival in March 2020. "Renowned poets from across the country would participate in Mushaira to be held at IUB.

He said IUB had been playing a pivotal role in imparting standard education to students.

Meanwhile, the VC IUB along with Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Asif Iqbal Chaudhary inaugurated the induction of new buses and coasters in IUB transport service.

The ceremony was attended by scholars, teachers, journalists and a large number of students.

