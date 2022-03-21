UrduPoint.com

NUST, HBL Jointly Hold Spring Plantation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 11:40 AM

NUST, HBL jointly hold Spring plantation

In line with its efforts to preserve and improve green environment, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and Habib Bank Ltd jointly organised tree plantation drive at the universityâ€™s main campus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Mar, 2022) In line with its efforts to preserve and improve green environment, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and Habib Bank Ltd jointly organised tree plantation drive at the university’s main campus. Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Mr Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO HBL, inaugurated the environment-friendly campaign by planting Pine trees. They were flanked by an overwhelming number of faculty and students from NUST, and a team of employees from HBL, who also planted tree saplings of Pine, Pear, Orange and Amaltas.

A total of 500 trees were planted during the drive, which was sponsored by HBL. NUST regularly conducts on-campus plantation drives, wherein over 100,000 trees have been planted till date at the earmarked places in the Islamabad campus alone. Rector NUST thanked HBL for sponsoring tree plantation at the university. President & CEO HBL eulogised NUST both for its on- and off-campus contributions towards reinstating and enhancing greenery across Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Orange National University From Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

OIC FMsâ€™ 48th session is due to start tomorrow

OIC FMsâ€™ 48th session is due to start tomorrow

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st March 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

1 day ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>