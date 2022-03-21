NUST, HBL jointly hold Spring plantation

In line with its efforts to preserve and improve green environment, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and Habib Bank Ltd jointly organised tree plantation drive at the universityâ€™s main campus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Mar, 2022) In line with its efforts to preserve and improve green environment, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and Habib Bank Ltd jointly organised tree plantation drive at the university’s main campus. Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Mr Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO HBL, inaugurated the environment-friendly campaign by planting Pine trees. They were flanked by an overwhelming number of faculty and students from NUST, and a team of employees from HBL, who also planted tree saplings of Pine, Pear, Orange and Amaltas.

A total of 500 trees were planted during the drive, which was sponsored by HBL. NUST regularly conducts on-campus plantation drives, wherein over 100,000 trees have been planted till date at the earmarked places in the Islamabad campus alone. Rector NUST thanked HBL for sponsoring tree plantation at the university. President & CEO HBL eulogised NUST both for its on- and off-campus contributions towards reinstating and enhancing greenery across Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan.