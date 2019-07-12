UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20 Russian, Turkish Universities Sign Deals On Cooperation At Public Forum

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Over 20 Russian, Turkish Universities Sign Deals on Cooperation at Public Forum

More than 20 Russian and Turkish universities signed memorandums of cooperation on Friday at the Russian-Turkish Public Forum held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, a Sputnik correspondent reported

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) More than 20 Russian and Turkish universities signed memorandums of cooperation on Friday at the Russian-Turkish Public Forum held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The agreements were signed at the second bilateral forum of university rectors. From the Turkish side, the signatories include Ankara University, Bosphorus University, and the Social Sciences University of Ankara, among others.

From the Russian side, the deals have been signed by St. Petersburg State University, RUDN University and Kazan Federal University.

The agreements will help facilitate student exchanges, knowledge sharing and joint research.

Prof. Dr. Erkan Ibis, the rector of Ankara University, said that some joint projects were already being planned.

"We have some projects on the table, some joint research and some cultural and sports activities for the future .

.. We have to exchange some information on our experience, on technical science and art science. We have to exchange students, for one semester or two semesters," the rector told Sputnik when asked what prospects Ankara and Moscow have in terms of cooperation in education.

According to Eleonora Mitrofanova, the head of Russia's humanitarian cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo, the forum saw a breakthrough in education topics.

"There were 180 people at the opening on the first day. But in general, 250 people participated in the forum. This is much more than during previous events, and we were particularly pleased that there was a breakthrough in education topics," she told reporters.

The fifth Russian-Turkish Public Forum devoted to the bilateral ties in culture, education and business started on Wednesday and will run through Friday.

Related Topics

Sports Exchange Business Education Moscow Russia Student Kazan St. Petersburg Ankara From

Recent Stories

PML-N has strong history for attacking, black mail ..

2 minutes ago

Mediation by Countries Like Russia to Be Vital in ..

2 minutes ago

Keen interest of Chinese investors depicts trust i ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Seeking to Remove Coats as Director of Natio ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine soldier gets 24 years for journalist death ..

21 minutes ago

Talks on post-war Syria constitution to 'continue' ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.