Over 20 Russian, Turkish Universities Sign Deals on Cooperation at Public Forum

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) More than 20 Russian and Turkish universities signed memorandums of cooperation on Friday at the Russian-Turkish Public Forum held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg , a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The agreements were signed at the second bilateral forum of university rectors. From the Turkish side, the signatories include Ankara University, Bosphorus University, and the Social Sciences University of Ankara, among others.

From the Russian side, the deals have been signed by St. Petersburg State University, RUDN University and Kazan Federal University.

The agreements will help facilitate student exchanges, knowledge sharing and joint research.

Prof. Dr. Erkan Ibis, the rector of Ankara University, said that some joint projects were already being planned.

"We have some projects on the table, some joint research and some cultural and sports activities for the future .

.. We have to exchange some information on our experience, on technical science and art science. We have to exchange students, for one semester or two semesters," the rector told Sputnik when asked what prospects Ankara and Moscow have in terms of cooperation in education.

According to Eleonora Mitrofanova, the head of Russia's humanitarian cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo, the forum saw a breakthrough in education topics.

"There were 180 people at the opening on the first day. But in general, 250 people participated in the forum. This is much more than during previous events, and we were particularly pleased that there was a breakthrough in education topics," she told reporters.

The fifth Russian-Turkish Public Forum devoted to the bilateral ties in culture, education and business started on Wednesday and will run through Friday.