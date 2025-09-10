Speakers At AIOU Encourage Dialogue As Path To Sustainable Peace
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 08:08 PM
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized a roundtable dialogue on “Peace and Sustainable Development in a Global Context,” emphasizing that global peace and sustainable development required justice, fair distribution of resources and resolution of differences through dialogue
The chief guest, renowned religious scholar Professor Dr. Musharraf Hussain along with other speakers addressed the gathering, said a press release on Wednesday.
The Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), particularly the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah and the Conquest of Makkah highlighted as shining examples of peace, tolerance and justice, speakers focused, underscoring that sustainable development was not limited to economic growth alone but also encompassed social justice, environmental protection and mutual respect.
Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies Prof Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi said that the very first verse of the Holy Qur’an conveyed the message of true peace and tranquility lie in the recognition of the Merciful Lord and under the shade of His mercy.
"When we recite 'Alhamdulillahi Rabbil-‘Alameen' it is, in fact a declaration that our Lord is not only the Lord of Muslims but of all the worlds," he said, adding, "This very perspective nurtures openness, tolerance and peace in the human heart."
He further added that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: “Adorn yourselves with the attributes of Allah.”
When a person embraced the divine qualities such as forbearance, justice, mercy and forgiveness, society witnesses love instead of hatred and tranquility instead of discord, he emphasized.
The speakers congratulated Chairman of the Seerah Dr. Shamsur Rahman for successfully organizing the dialogue.
